JLS are getting back together

NEW 3/2 12:00 とぼけがお / TBKgao(label) RT @Lord_Arse: So, Genesis are getting back together for the first time in 13 years! But did you know that in the UK they are known as 'Meg… 2 minutes ago

gay in town @dylansswift We are never ever getting back together 8 minutes ago

edraygp We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together!! 11 minutes ago

Emma @neilrich75 Is this the band that’s getting back together? 12 minutes ago

Bernice Hall @cher I feel like this is a ..."We're getting the band back together" moment 13 minutes ago

Boots Help @dawesje Thanks for getting back to us, James. We can confirm that you'd be able to make 2 separate transactions bu… https://t.co/c2d5HjMJwX 13 minutes ago

Hip! Hip ! Hure Getting back together phase https://t.co/4da8Zfo3aP 15 minutes ago