Virus fear kills Barcelona's Mobile World Congress

Virus fear kills Barcelona's Mobile World Congress

Virus fear kills Barcelona's Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress, the telecoms conference that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona every year, was canceled on Wednesday after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
