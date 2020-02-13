Virus fear kills Barcelona's Mobile World Congress 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published Virus fear kills Barcelona's Mobile World Congress Mobile World Congress, the telecoms conference that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona every year, was canceled on Wednesday after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. Michelle Hennessy reports. 0

