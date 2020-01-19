Global  

Watch: Indian Army’s Chetak chopper makes emergency landing in Punjab village

Indian Army’s chopper Chetak made an emergency landing in Punjab’s village on Thursday.

The landing, in Roop Nagar district was made due to a technical snag.

All three members were safe, confirmed a police official.
