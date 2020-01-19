Watch: Indian Army’s Chetak chopper makes emergency landing in Punjab village 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 00:59s - Published Watch: Indian Army’s Chetak chopper makes emergency landing in Punjab village Indian Army’s chopper Chetak made an emergency landing in Punjab’s village on Thursday. The landing, in Roop Nagar district was made due to a technical snag. All three members were safe, confirmed a police official.

