Idaho Attorney General discusses Dietrich locker room case

Dam?

We will take a look.

Joe>> the idaho attorney general and twin falls native stopped by the kmvt studios today to talk about things those in southern idaho care about..

Kelsey so-to talked with him and got his thoughts on the dietrich case, medical marijuana and more..

We caught up with attorney general wasden on tuesday and discussed his recent visit to the white house last month.

After being invited into the oval office he describes the incredible feeling to be in such a historically profound place.

Sot: pretty cool experience when you recognize the history that is in that location.

Presidents that have held office there, that have sat at that desk, the decisions that have been made..

It's pretty awe inspiring.

Vo: more recently his office has been at the center of controvery surrounding the charges of dietrich teens in a high profile locker room case.

1:41-1:47 sot: but the answer is we could not prove the sexual element of this crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

(5) vo: he tells me that even though they couldn't prove a sexual element to the crime..

He doesn't agree with the behavior.

5:23-5:34 sot: this is terrible conduct, it's horrible conduct, it's offensive, it offends me.

But the answer is, i can't use that offense as the basis for prosecution in the courtroom.

(10) we asked him about the racial nature of this case..

5:34-5:40 sot: it's what can i prove beyond a reasonable doubt and we could not prove the race element of that crime.

(5) vo: we moved on to the legalization of marijuana in neighboring states we sought some clarification on idaho's stance... 14:18-14:21 sot: if you're possessing it in idaho, you're committing a crime.

(2) vo: but all in all he says it was great to visit