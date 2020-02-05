Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lionel Richie wished 'failure' for daughter Sofia

Lionel Richie wished 'failure' for daughter Sofia

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Lionel Richie wished 'failure' for daughter Sofia

Lionel Richie wished 'failure' for daughter Sofia

Lionel Richie wished 'failure' for daughter Sofia He has insisted he's never sugarcoated how tough life in showbusiness can be and when Sofia first expressed an interest in a career in the spotlight, he warned her expectations would be high because of his own success.

Speaking to reporters at an 'American Idol' event, he said: Speaking to reporters at an 'American Idol' event, he said:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lionel Richie Is Wishing 'Failure' on Sofia Richie While She's Young - Here's Why!

You may be surprised to hear that Lionel Richie is wishing failures on his daughter Sofia...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comContactMusic


Lionel Richie Wants Daughter Sofia to 'Get Smacked' in the Face: I Wish Her 'Lots of Failure'

Talking to reporters at an 'American Idol' event, the singer reveals the advice he gave to her model...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Lionel Richie wished ‘lots of failure’ on his daughter Sofia – Music News https://t.co/q0SAOYB5yC 1 hour ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Lionel Richie wished 'lots of failure' on his daughter Sofia The 70-year-old singer insisted he's never sugarcoated… https://t.co/Z7vwhj6JTM 8 hours ago

PINK1963DSW

🌸☮🇺🇸PINK🌸1963🌸DSW🌸 RT @PageSix: Lionel Richie wished Sofia Richie ‘lots of failure’ at the start of her career https://t.co/kCrvQMke3a https://t.co/hbnLqwXTAA 9 hours ago

PageSix

Page Six Lionel Richie wished Sofia Richie ‘lots of failure’ at the start of her career https://t.co/kCrvQMke3a https://t.co/hbnLqwXTAA 9 hours ago

markyagalla

Mark Yagalla What career??? Lionel Richie wished Sofia Richie 'lots of failure' at start of her career https://t.co/nYpkf2tmHR via @pagesix 11 hours ago

joekatis2

wise_Joe🧊 RT @Independent: Lionel Richie wished daughter would experience 'lots of failure' when she was young https://t.co/g3AhqhnSFr 13 hours ago

PageSix

Page Six Lionel Richie wished Sofia Richie ‘lots of failure’ at the start of her career https://t.co/lyyFh8ZZHQ https://t.co/zFU0bNMuxg 14 hours ago

americanidolweb

American Idol Lionel Richie wished 'lots of failure' on youngest daughter Sofia's career - Daily Mail https://t.co/DWL4ZGK33S 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sofia Richie wants to act [Video]Sofia Richie wants to act

Sofia Richie is turning her hand to acting this year after being so "afraid of failure" in the past that she had "held back" from her goals.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.