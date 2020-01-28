Global  

Lyra McKee: Paul McIntyre supporters clash with police outside court

Supporters of Paul McIntyre clash with police outside Londonderry Magistrates' Court, ahead of his appearance charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019.

Ms McKee died in April 2019 when she was hit by a bullet fired towards officers by a masked gunman while she stood near a police vehicle.
