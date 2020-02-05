Global  

THE SECRET DARE TO DREAM Movie

THE SECRET DARE TO DREAM Movie

THE SECRET DARE TO DREAM Movie

THE SECRET DARE TO DREAM Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the 2006 best-selling book The Secret, a global phenomenon which empowered millions to lead happier and more fulfilled lives, The Secret: Dare to Dream centers around Miranda Wells (Katie Holmes), a hard-working young widow struggling to raise three children on her own.

A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Josh Lucas), into her life.

In just a few short days, Bray's presence re-ignites the family's spirit, but he carries a secret -- and that secret could change everything.

The groundbreaking book by Rhonda Byrne has sold over 34 million copies worldwide, has been translated into 50 languages and appeared on the New York Times best-seller list for 190 consecutive weeks.

Directed by Andy Tennant starring Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Jerry O'Connell, Celia Weston, Aidan Pierce Brennan, Sarah Hoffmeister, Chloe Lee release date April 17, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources

"The Secret: Dare to Dream" - cast: Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Celia Weston, Jerry O'Connell

The Secret: Dare to Dream - cast: Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Celia Weston, Jerry O'Connell*Release date :* April 17, 2020 *Synopsis :* Inspired by Rhonda Byrne's bestseller, "The Secret:...
AceShowbiz - Published


