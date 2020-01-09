Spy Intervention - Drew Van Acker, Poppy Delevingne, Blake Anderson

Spy Intervention - Drew Van Acker, Poppy Delevingne, Blake Anderson Plot synopsis: When a spy (Drew Van Acker) meets his dream woman (Poppy Delevingne), he abandons his life to settle into a boring suburban life.

When his friends (Blake Anderson) enact a "spy intervention," the adventures of his old life not only help save his marriage, but also stop an evil plot threatening the world.

Director: Drew Mylrea Writers: Mark Famiglietti, Lane Garrison Stars: Drew Van Acker, Poppy Delevingne, Natasha Bassett, Max Silvestri, Brittany Furlan and Blake Anderson