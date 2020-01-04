Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deleted Scene: The Director's Cut of 'El Amor de Pedro'

Deleted Scene: The Director's Cut of 'El Amor de Pedro'

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 06:11s - Published < > Embed
Deleted Scene: The Director's Cut of 'El Amor de Pedro'

Deleted Scene: The Director's Cut of 'El Amor de Pedro'

Watch Bachelor Peter Weber and his bachelorettes in the extended cut of their telenovela 'El Amor de Pedro,' filmed in Chile.

See all the performances that you didn't get to see in the episode in this deleted scene from 'Week 6,' season 24, episode 6 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Deleted Scene: The Director's Cut of 'El Amor de Pedro'

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Deleted Scene: The Director's Cut of 'El Amor de Pedro' instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Deleted Disney Scenes That Would’ve Changed the Whole Movie [Video]Top 10 Deleted Disney Scenes That Would’ve Changed the Whole Movie

These are the deleted Disney scenes that would’ve changed the whole movie.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:32Published

10 Things That Almost Happened in The Rise of Skywalker (Allegedly) [Video]10 Things That Almost Happened in The Rise of Skywalker (Allegedly)

For this list, we’re looking at some of the most compelling, buzzworthy and intriguing rumors about what went on behind-the-scenes during production of “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.