Ron Paul: Democrats ignoring Trump's real abuse of power: Overseas aggression

Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 24:54s - Published < > Embed
Former GOP congressman and three-time presidential candidate Ron Paul joins Larry with his take on Donald Trump's foreign policy and Senate acquittal.

Plus, why he still thinks Tulsi Gabbard is the best candidate in the 2020 race.
Ron Paul: Democrats Ignore Trump’s Real Violations – OpEd

This last week the latest Democratic Party attempt to remove President Trump from office –...
Eurasia Review - Published


WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Ron Paul: Democrats ignoring Trump’s real abuse of power: Overseas aggression https://t.co/3Tr18f5Y6B 11 minutes ago

tuidrs

Ruri Sapphire Ron Paul: Democrats ignoring Trump's real abuse of power: Overseas aggre... https://t.co/cYYsGQwJGE via @YouTube 1 hour ago

paul_a_kowal

Paul A Kowal RT @donwinslow: Reminder that Susan McDougal served 18 months for ignoring a subpoena to testify in the Whitewater case against the Clinton… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Romney Votes To Remove Trump From Office [Video]Romney Votes To Remove Trump From Office

Utah Senator Mitt Romney voted to remove President Donald Trump from office. Romney voted to convict Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The rest of the Republican Senatorial..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:24Published

Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate rejected a motion to allow consideration of additional witnesses and documents in President Trump's impeachment trial, rebuffing Democrats and virtually ensuring the president's ultimate..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:12Published

