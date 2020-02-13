Global  

Barr Says Trump's Tweets About Justice Department 'Make It Impossible' For Him To Do His Job

Attorney General William Barr says the president's tweets about the Justice Department's cases "make it impossible for me to do my job," and he won't be "bullied" by anyone, whether that someone be Congress, editorial boards or the president.

Barr made the comments to ABC News in an interview airing Thursday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe at President Donald Trump on...
US Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday delivered a highly unusual public rebuke of Donald Trump,...
