Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Varun Dhawan FUNNIEST Reaction To Media, Clarifies Wedding Rumours With Natasha

Varun Dhawan FUNNIEST Reaction To Media, Clarifies Wedding Rumours With Natasha

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Varun Dhawan FUNNIEST Reaction To Media, Clarifies Wedding Rumours With Natasha

Varun Dhawan FUNNIEST Reaction To Media, Clarifies Wedding Rumours With Natasha

Varun has this funniest reaction when asked about his wedding with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Watch the video to know what he has to say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Varun Dhawan Never Got Help From His Father, Struggles, Love Life With Natasha Dalal | FULL STORY [Video]Varun Dhawan Never Got Help From His Father, Struggles, Love Life With Natasha Dalal | FULL STORY

Despite being a son of Filmmaker, David Dhawan, Varun Dhavan has his own struggle to enter Bollywood and achieve name and fame. You won't believe his dad never thought or rather never had confidence on..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 11:05Published

David Dhawan ANGRY REACTION When Asked About Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal Wedding [Video]David Dhawan ANGRY REACTION When Asked About Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal Wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding rumours has become the talk of the town. And now David Dhawan reacts to the same. Watch video to see what he has to say this time.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.