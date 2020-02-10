Billie Eilish 'embarrassed' by Grammy Awards sweep

Billie Eilish felt "kind of embarrassed" after her Grammy Awards sweep, according to her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell .



Recent related videos from verified sources Watch Artificial Intelligence Interview Billie Eilish 18-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish swept the 2020 Grammy Awards, and now, she celebrates her Vogue cover by sitting down with the toughest interviewer of all; an AI bot. Director: Brook.. Credit: Vogue Duration: 11:34Published 14 hours ago Billie Eilish Talks Oscars 'In Memoriam' Performance While on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars, Billie Eilish discusses her "In Memoriam" performance. Plus, she reveals she still can't believe she swept the 2020 Grammy Awards. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:02Published 4 days ago