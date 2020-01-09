Zoe Kravitz praises dad Lenny Kravitz for 'beautiful' wedding speech

Global  

Zoe Kravitz praises her father Lenny Kravitz's "beautiful" wedding speech during her marriage to Karl Glusman last year, as she says the piece moved her to "tears".
Zoe Kravitz Admits She Was 'In Tears' During Her Dad Lenny Kravitz's Wedding Speech: 'It Was Beautiful'

Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her wedding to Karl Glusman. While making an appearance on The...
