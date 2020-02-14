Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mars formation may have taken a lot longer than previously thought

Mars formation may have taken a lot longer than previously thought

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Mars formation may have taken a lot longer than previously thought

Mars formation may have taken a lot longer than previously thought

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — The early solar system was a chaotic place with many large-scale collisions.

A new study in Science Advances argues that such collisions involving Mars could be why scientists are underestimating the red planet's age.

According to the Southwest Research Institute, Martian meteorites' tungsten content are highly varied.

Since tungsten migrates from a planet's mantle to its core during formation, scientists are led to believe that Mars formed rapidly in 2 to 4 million years.

However, the institute's researchers say Mars is known to have experienced large collisions in its early formative history.

According to their models, this would have scrambled Mars's mantle and created a heterogeneous, marbled structure.

Subsequently, when later collisions on Mars sent meteorites to Earth, the debris would have contained an uneven quantity of tungsten.

Using the new models, the paper's authors claim that Mars may have taken 20 million years to become fully formed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jondknight

Jonathan Knight Mars may have taken millions more years to form than previously thought, scientists say | London Evening Standard https://t.co/XuZRgh1G2d 2 days ago

magicdmw

Deirdre Walsh Mars may have taken millions more years to form than previously thought, scientists say | London Evening Standard https://t.co/xYJ0qmJ4Nd 2 days ago

FORTIS_watches_

FORTIS Swiss Watches Official #Mars may have taken millions more years to form than previously thought, scientists say https://t.co/YJjWTJugQz… https://t.co/33pLJylQnb 2 days ago

WilsonJevelyn

Dr Jan Evelyn-Wilson Mars may have taken millions more years to form than first thought https://t.co/0X9kR03J5i It’s always ‘may’! 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.