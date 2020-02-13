This is the incredible footage of the gorgeous peak of Kulagu 'Hummingbird' Mountain.The stunning video captured on film by JR Flores from Mindanao , Philippines shows the picturesque, 2,995ft high Hummingbird Mountain of Bukidnon, Phillippines.The views from the peak are made even more beautiful by the shining light of the sun and the sea of clouds.The term "Kulagu" is derived from the Higaonon native word which means "HummingBird".Mr. Flores a 30-year-old police officer said: "This is a new open to hike Mountain in the Philippines.
''The stunning view at the peak and throughout the trail is so worth it.
It's definitely one of the best ridges in the Philippines."