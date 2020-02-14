Global  

'No Time to Die': Billie Eilish drops Bond theme

Pop sensation Billie Eilish, fresh off her big Grammy Awards victory and an Oscar night performance, has released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film &quot;No Time to Die.&quot; Emer McCarthy reports.
