Have faith in justice system: Omar Abdullah's sister after SC hearing

Have faith in justice system: Omar Abdullah's sister after SC hearing

Have faith in justice system: Omar Abdullah's sister after SC hearing

The Supreme Court asked Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to respond to the petition filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging detention of her brother and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The administration has to respond by March 2, the next
Omar Abdullah’s sister moves Supreme Court against his detention under PSA [Video]Omar Abdullah’s sister moves Supreme Court against his detention under PSA

Omar Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot moved Supreme Court against brother's detention under Public Safety Act. Hearing in the apex court was scheduled for Wednesday but was deferred to Friday..

SC to hear plea against Shaheen Bagh protest after Delhi polls | Oneindia News [Video]SC to hear plea against Shaheen Bagh protest after Delhi polls | Oneindia News

THE SUPREME COURT WHILE HEARING THE PLEAS ON SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST TODAY HAS ESTABLISHED THAT IT DOESN'T WANT TO INFLUENCE DELHI POLLS ANY FURTHER, ADJOURNING THE PLEA FILED BY THE BJP MLA SEEKING TO..

