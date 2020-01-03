Amazing Video Shows Coast Guard Dog Helicopter Hoist Training!

Global  

Video Credit: Cover Video
These amazing scenes show a U.S. Coast Guard Dog bravely taking part in helicopter hoist training.

Petty Officer 1st Class James Grant of Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West's K-9 Explosive Detection Team, is seen vertical delivery training with his K-9 companion Sonya in San Diego.

They have been working together since 2014.

The technique is used when the team must deploy onto vessels approaching ports.
