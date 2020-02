Clark County optimistic about wedding tourism in 2020

FOR LOVE!

20-20 IS ALREADYOFF....TO A GREAT START...FOR WEDDING LICENSES..13 INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER JOEBARTELS SHOWS YOU WHY CLARKCOUNTY IS HOPING SPORTS COULDGIVE THE BUSINESS OF LOVE..A BOOST.ON CAM: THE WEDDINGBUSINESS..MEANS MONEY FOR OUR CITY...TENS OF THOUSANDS OF JOBS AREDIRECTLY CONNECTED TO PEOPLESAYING "I DO"..20-20..IS THE BEGINNING OF THEDECADE..FILLED WITH ROUND DATES..AND AS WE LEARNED THERE'SALREADY SOME UNUSUAL BOOKINGS..GOING ON...PKG: NATS/SOT: "WE'VE ALREADYISSUED A LOT OF LICENSES" ITMAY SEEM QUIET AT THE LICENSEMARRIAGE BUREAU..IN DOWNTOWNLAS VEGAS...BUT LOVE IS IN THE AIR...SOT: LYNN MARIE GOYA CLARKCOUNTY CLERK 12:08:38 "WE HAVESTARTED OFF THE YEAR WITH ABANG.JANUARY WE HAD OVER 300 MOREWEDDINGS THAN WE HAD A PREVIOUSIT'S BEEN BUSY!

THE RECENTPALINDROME..

DAY..OR FEBRUARY SECOND..2020...OH TWO OH TWO....20-20 THE COUNTY ISSUED ABOUT 8HUNDRED WEDDING LICENSES.LYNN MARIE GOYA CLARK COUNTYCLERK 12:09:29 "WE EXPECT 2020TO BE A FABULOUS YEAR FORWEDDINGS HERE IN LAS VEGAS.SO OBVIOUSLY WE'RE GOING OUT TOMCCARREN AIRPORT FOR THE POP-UPMARRIAGE LICENSE BUREAU ANDBECAUSE WE HAVE SO MANY GREATDATES IN FEBRUARY WE'RE GOINGTO BE OUT THERE ALMOST THEENTIRE MONTH." ONTHURSDAY...COUPLES WILL BE ABLE TOSTREAMLINE THEIR WEDDING VOWPAPERWORK AT THE AIRPORT...AFTER ALL..VALENTINES DAY..IS ON FRIDAY!

SOT: WHITNEY COXVEGAS WEDDINGS 13:03:01"ESPECIALLY LOOKING AT LIKE1010, THAT'S EIGHT MONTHS OUTAND IN LAS VEGAS TYPICALLY WEGET PEOPLE WHO BOOK CLOSER TOTHE CEREMONY DATES MAYBE TWO ORTHREE MONTHS OUT.BUT WE ARE SEEING FOR 1010 IT'SALREADY ALMOST FULL." OVER AT VEGAS WEDDINGS..THE TRADITIONAL WEDDINGBOOKINGS ARE UP NEARLY 25PERCENT...COMPARED TO FEBRUARY LAST YEAR!SOT: WHITNEY COX VEGAS WEDDINGS13:03:53 "FEBRUARY IS THE BIGONE.FEBRUARY WOULD NOT NORMALLY BEA BUSY MONTH FOR US USUALLYIT'S SPRING AND ESPECIALLY FALLARE SUPER BUSY.SO THEY HAVE SO MANY EXCITINGDATES IN FEBRUARY THAT AREALMOST ALL BOOKED UP TO 22 TO29 AND LEAP YOU'RE FALLING ON ATHESE DAYS THAT REALLY EXCITINGFOR PEOPLE IN A MONTH IT'SUSUALLY SLOW IS REALLY GREATFOR BUSINESS." SHOW GRAPHIC 13INVESTIGATES OBTAINED WEDDINGDATA FROM CLARK COUNTY...SHOWING A YEARS LONG WEDDINGLICENSE DECLINE IS STABLIZING..CLARK COUNTY HAVING THREE AND AHALF PERCENT OF THE COUNTY'SMARKET SHARE..SHOW GRAPHIC AND AS AWHOLE..NEVADA CONTINES TO WED MOREPEOPLE THAN ANY OTHER STATE..SOT: LYNN MARIE GOYA CLARKCOUNTY CLERK 12:14:57 "WE KINDSTILL VIBRANT AND IT'S PAYINGOFF." GOYA SAYS..THE WEDDING OF GAME OF THRONESSTAR..SOPHIE TURNER..TO JOE JONAS..OF THE JONAS BROTHERS..IN LASVEGAS LAST TEAR..WENT VIRAL..WHICH HELPED REMIND PEOPLE SINCITY..IS A PLACE FOR LOVE.SOT: LYNN MARIE GOYA CLARKCOUNTY CLERK 12:19:07 "WE AREAT LEGACY INDUSTRY THAT HELPBUILD LAS VEGAS.WE MAY NOT BE THE SHINY NEWPENNY BUT WE ARE THE CORE BASEOF WHAT HELPED BUILD LAS VEGASWILL GET SPECIAL KEEPSAKES..FOR THEIR FEBRUARY VOWS..LATER THIS YEAR..CLARK COUNTY IS WORKING ON APARTNERSHIP WITH THE N-F-L ANDTHE DRAFT..BEING HOSTED IN LASVEGAS IN APRIL...THAT'S EXPECTED TO BRINGTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE...AND POTENTIALLY NEW WEDDINGBUSINESS...AND THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERS..WHICH WILL MOVE INTO THEIR NEWCLARK COUNTY HOME IN AUGUST...CLARK COUNTY HAS A PARTNERSHIPWITH THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS..SOME COUPLES HAVE SAID I DO..DURING INTERMISSIONS....AND SOUTHWEST AIRLINES..IS TOASTING COUPLES..WHO SHOW THEIR NEW WEDDINGLICENSES ON THEIR RETURN TRIPHOME..WITH GLASSES OF CHAMPAGNE.ON CAM: CLARK COUNTY ISWORKING ON A WEDDING WALK OFFAME..IT WILL SHOW COUPLES POINTS OFINTEREST..AND AN AUDIO TOUR..PLUS OTHER THINGS..THEY AREN'T READY TO REVEALJUST YET..CLARK COUNTY IS SET TO ISSUEITS 5 MILLIONTH WEDDING LICENSENEXT YEAR.JOE BARTELS 13 INVESTIGATES