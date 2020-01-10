Global  

We need to talk openly about mental health - That's The Tea

Video Credit: Copa90 - Duration: 30:59s - Published < > Embed
Nicole is joined for this week's episode of That's The Tea by presenter Abbie McCarthy, broadcaster & The Offside Rule Podcast Co-Founder Kait Borsay and Debra Nelson of Football Beyond Borders.With Storm Ciara wiping out the FAWSL's weekend fixtures, the panel discuss the midweek games, The Offside Rule - WSL Edition podcast's new sponsorship deal and West Ham's Gilly Flaherty opening up about her mental health struggles.#ThatsTheTea #GillyFlaherty #Arsenal #Chelsea #FootballBeyondBorders #TheOffsideRule #Copa90
