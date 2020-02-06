Global  

Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos

Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos

Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos

Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos Kobe Bryant's untimely death has inspired many celebrities to honor his memory with ink.

Lebron James tattooed a black mamba snake wrapped around the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant's jersey numbers throughout his 20-year NBA career.

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis featured Bryant's Black Mamba logo coiled around a black mamba snake.

Odell Beckham Jr. tattooed a portrait of Bryant on his torso.

The Game tattooed Bryant's original jersey number morphed into an infinity symbol on his face.

2 Chainz tattooed the number 2 on one leg and 4 on the other, creating Bryant's jersey number, 24.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash late last month.
