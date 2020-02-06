Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos

Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos Kobe Bryant's untimely death has inspired many celebrities to honor his memory with ink.

Lebron James tattooed a black mamba snake wrapped around the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant's jersey numbers throughout his 20-year NBA career.

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis featured Bryant's Black Mamba logo coiled around a black mamba snake.

Odell Beckham Jr. tattooed a portrait of Bryant on his torso.

The Game tattooed Bryant's original jersey number morphed into an infinity symbol on his face.

2 Chainz tattooed the number 2 on one leg and 4 on the other, creating Bryant's jersey number, 24.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash late last month.