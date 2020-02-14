Trump: President Has ‘Legal Right’ to Intervene in DOJ Cases

President Trump on Friday insisted he has a “legal right” to intervene in criminal cases, but has...



Recent related videos from verified sources Democratic presidential primary enters new phase Big battles to come for Democratic candidates looking to take down President Trump in November. Senator Bernie Sanders has a narrow lead after the first two-party races while Mayor Pete Buttigieg is.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:06Published 4 hours ago Barr says he won't be "bullied" by Trump's tweets U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday pushed back against Donald Trump after the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone, saying.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:18Published 15 hours ago