Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Posts Identical Tweets Within Days Slamming Manchin On Impeachment Vote

Trump Posts Identical Tweets Within Days Slamming Manchin On Impeachment Vote

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Trump Posts Identical Tweets Within Days Slamming Manchin On Impeachment Vote

Trump Posts Identical Tweets Within Days Slamming Manchin On Impeachment Vote

President Trump on Friday again attacked Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, for voting in favor of his impeachment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial [Video]U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial

The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:04Published

Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President [Video]Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President

Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President Data from Factba.se says that he shared 142 tweets and retweets on January 22. The previous record was 123 tweets set on December..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.