Trump Posts Identical Tweets Within Days Slamming Manchin On Impeachment Vote

President Trump on Friday again attacked Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, for voting in favor of his impeachment.



Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:04Published 1 week ago Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President Data from Factba.se says that he shared 142 tweets and retweets on January 22. The previous record was 123 tweets set on December.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54Published 3 weeks ago