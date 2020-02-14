Dust devil interrupts college sports event in south India

Global  

A rare dust devil sparked panic amongst students attending a college sports day in south Indian state of Kerala.

The incident occurred on February 11, in St.

Berchmans College in Kottayam city.
The video shows the dust devil form into a powerful vortex, sending students running for cover, only for the whirlwind to disappear moments later.




