Coronavirus Fears Impact London’s Chinatown

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, so too does its economic impact - with businesses in London’s Chinatown feeling the pinch.

The area, nestled between the theatre district and landmarks like Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus, is a busy destination - but local businesses are saying they have seen a dramatic drop in their income as fears about the virus spread.

Now the London Chinatown Chinese Association is making early plans to petition the local government for a deferral of their business rates until the virus is eradicated.
