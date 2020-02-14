Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards

Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards

Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards

At 104 years old, Maj.

Bill White says it's the sentimental things that count.

It's why he called on his Stockton community to send him a few Valentine's Day cards for his scrapbook collection.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LethalWC_USA

Lethal West Coast RT @LethalWC_USA: Stockton Marine Corps veteran receives hundreds of thousands of Valentine’s Day cards ... 300,000 + cards so far for #Val… 9 minutes ago

Distinct_Words

Distinct Words 😚🇺🇸 RT @dawg_lb: 104 yr old Marine Corp Vet (30yr) Major Bill White served in WWII, survived Iwo Jima (Purple Heart) is asking for Valentine's… 54 minutes ago

proudnana_3

Eileen Newell RT @FOX40: At 104 years old, Maj.​ https://t.co/bjPUTYYfaM 4 hours ago

CALAVoiceofAL

CALA Happy #ValentinesDay to Major Bill White and his fellow residents! Stockton Marine Corps veteran receives hundreds… https://t.co/S1dRkqNpSM 5 hours ago

FOX40

FOX40 News At 104 years old, Maj.​ https://t.co/bjPUTYYfaM 5 hours ago

ZacBosh

Zac Bosh RT @YourFox18: Stockton Marine Corps veteran receives hundreds of thousands of Valentine’s Day cards https://t.co/YrSHlJARxB 6 hours ago

YourFox18

Fox 18 KLJB Stockton Marine Corps veteran receives hundreds of thousands of Valentine’s Day cards https://t.co/YrSHlJARxB 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

104-Year-Old Marine Vet Gets Thousands Of Cards For Valentine's Day [Video]104-Year-Old Marine Vet Gets Thousands Of Cards For Valentine's Day

He got more cards than he ever expected.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:52Published

One Veteran Received 70,000 Valentine’s Day Cards From All Over The Country [Video]One Veteran Received 70,000 Valentine’s Day Cards From All Over The Country

Thousands of cards poured in for Major White from all over the U.S.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.