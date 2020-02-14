Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman

Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman

Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman

Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman Washington cut Norman soon after hiring new head coach Ron Rivera.

It's the second time Norman has left a team led by Rivera.

He can now end up on several teams with many having secondary needs going into NFL free agency.

One of them is the Eagles, which will allow Norman to extract revenge on the Redskins in NFC East matchups.

Another NFC East team who could use Norman's services is the New York Giants.

According to CBS Sports, Norman could end up being a starter if signed by certain NFL squads.

These include the Giants and Eagles, as well as the Texans, Falcons and Broncos.

There is also a possible chance Norman heads back to Carolina, where he started his career.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Washington Redskins release Josh Norman ahead of free agency, per reports

The Washington Redskins and Josh Norman are no longer a match made in heaven, as the team released...
USATODAY.com - Published

NFL free agency 2020: Redskins reportedly releasing Josh Norman, former Pro Bowl cornerback reacts

Norman's time in the nation's capital is over
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

exec_tours

Exec Global Tours RT @exec_tours: Redskins Cutting Josh Norman: Washington will release former Pro Bowl CB ahead of free agency (NFL Network) https://t.co/Q… 38 minutes ago

nypaisan82

John M. Albertelli Redskins Cutting Josh Norman: Washington will release former Pro Bowl CB ahead of free agency (NFL Network) https://t.co/5fyTZOE2v0 1 hour ago

Dawgs_Cowboys4L

HOUSE KONFEKTIONS ✭ MOTHER OF HEATHENS ✭ #TMC🏁 RT @VoiceOfTheStar: There will be no reunion for Josh Norman and Ron Rivera, with the #Redskins reportedly opting to release the aging corn… 2 hours ago

QueensIceZ

Zack Redskins Cutting Josh Norman: Washington will release former Pro Bowl CB ahead of free agency (NFL Network) https://t.co/DRUUOWl6Zw. #NFL 2 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb NFL free agency 2020: Redskins reportedly releasing Josh Norman, former Pro Bowl cornerback reacts https://t.co/YOmoBDxXTr #sports #feedly 3 hours ago

footballdudesLA

The Football Dudes Redskins Cutting Josh Norman: Washington will release former Pro Bowl CB ahead of free agency (NFL Network) https://t.co/bueyJP69QJ 3 hours ago

jlrich2010

Jacob Redskins Cutting Josh Norman: Washington will release former Pro Bowl CB ahead of free agency (NFL Network) https://t.co/xNLArGPgJV 4 hours ago

MKSTPatricksP

EGTGolfTrips RT @NesbyG: Redskins Cutting Josh Norman: Washington will release former Pro Bowl CB ahead of free agency (NFL Network) https://t.co/zGmuJ… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.