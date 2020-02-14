Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman

Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman Washington cut Norman soon after hiring new head coach Ron Rivera.

It's the second time Norman has left a team led by Rivera.

He can now end up on several teams with many having secondary needs going into NFL free agency.

One of them is the Eagles, which will allow Norman to extract revenge on the Redskins in NFC East matchups.

Another NFC East team who could use Norman's services is the New York Giants.

According to CBS Sports, Norman could end up being a starter if signed by certain NFL squads.

These include the Giants and Eagles, as well as the Texans, Falcons and Broncos.

There is also a possible chance Norman heads back to Carolina, where he started his career.