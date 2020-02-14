Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman
Redskins Release
Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman Washington cut Norman soon
after hiring new head coach Ron Rivera.
It's the second time Norman
has left a team led by Rivera.
He can now end up on several teams with many
having secondary needs going into NFL free agency.
One of them is the Eagles, which will allow Norman to extract revenge on the Redskins in NFC East matchups.
Another NFC East team who could
use Norman's services is
the New York Giants.
According to CBS Sports, Norman could end up
being a starter if signed by certain NFL squads.
These include the Giants
and Eagles, as well as the
Texans, Falcons and Broncos.
There is also a possible chance Norman heads
back to Carolina, where he started his career.