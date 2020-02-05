Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All

AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All

AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an outspoken advocate for Medicare for All.

However, she recently made a starting admission.

In an interview with the Huffington Post she conceded that Medicare for All may not become law right away.

"The worst-case scenario?

We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option." "Is that a nightmare?

I don't think so," she said.

She cleared a possible path for Bernie Sanders, would he to become President.

Sanders could fight for massive change, and also accept incremental reform from a polarized Congress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MI1069

MIKE WILDNER AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All https://t.co/9NpFJuHsWF via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

jrn7216

J. R. Nelson He is either psyching out the world or he is setting himself up for his 1st professional loss...we'll see Floyd M… https://t.co/ov43zUYTe6 1 day ago

JoeLouis7

Joe Louis Floyd Mayweather Makes Startling Admission About His Mega-Fight With Conor McGregor https://t.co/kwFOP7K1e8 #SmartNews 1 day ago

SirisKing

Siris King Floyd Mayweather Makes Startling Admission About His Mega-Fight With Conor McGregor - SPORTbible https://t.co/YxX43qtLMR 1 day ago

RayRay11700948

Ray -3-Years Later, ⁦@FBI⁩ Director, Wray Makes Startling Admission About Surveillance On Trump’s Campaign – The Beard… https://t.co/DX2YLQk2Zd 3 days ago

aragav8r

Crawford❌MAGA🇺🇸KAG🇺🇸TRUMP🚂💨💨 3 Years Later, FBI Director Makes Startling Admission About ILLEGAL Surveillance On Trump’s Campaign https://t.co/iLD5opWe4v 3 days ago

desiluci8

mm 3 Years Later, FBI Director Wray Makes Startling Admission About Surveillance On Trump’s Campaign The 2016 act of… https://t.co/edacqcDcRp 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

On the Beat - Stevens [Video]On the Beat - Stevens

We're talking all about medicaid versus medicare for the elderly with Sarah Cline Stevens who is an attorney at law.

Credit: WCBIPublished

The Newest Window Innovations and Design Trends [Video]The Newest Window Innovations and Design Trends

Not all window shopping experiences are created equal! At Pella Windows and Doors of Wisconsin, they have been in business for 95 years and are the only national manufacturer that makes, sells,..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.