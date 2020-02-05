AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an outspoken advocate for Medicare for All.

However, she recently made a starting admission.

In an interview with the Huffington Post she conceded that Medicare for All may not become law right away.

"The worst-case scenario?

We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option." "Is that a nightmare?

I don't think so," she said.

She cleared a possible path for Bernie Sanders, would he to become President.

Sanders could fight for massive change, and also accept incremental reform from a polarized Congress.