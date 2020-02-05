AOC Makes Startling Admission About Medicare For All
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an outspoken advocate for Medicare for All.
However, she recently made a starting admission.
In an interview with the Huffington Post she conceded that Medicare for All may not become law right away.
"The worst-case scenario?
We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option."
"Is that a nightmare?
I don't think so," she said.
She cleared a possible path for Bernie Sanders, would he to become President.
Sanders could fight for massive change, and also accept incremental reform from a polarized Congress.