Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowan in Self-Quarantine Following Study Abroad to China

Iowan in Self-Quarantine Following Study Abroad to China

Video Credit: WHO - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Iowan in Self-Quarantine Following Study Abroad to China

Iowan in Self-Quarantine Following Study Abroad to China

Fairfield resident Hunter Manz was supposed to be in Shanghai in a study abroad program with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, until the school decided to bring its students back for safety reasons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak impacting Tennessee colleges' study abroad programs [Video]Coronavirus outbreak impacting Tennessee colleges' study abroad programs

With the outbreak of coronavirus in China, numerous Tennessee colleges have altered or canceled their international travel for students and faculty, including study abroad.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.