The 'RHONY' Season 12 trailer is here and more Housewives news on February 14, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 05:41s - Published The 'RHONY' Season 12 trailer is here and more Housewives news On this week's episode of "Housewives Hangover," the Season 12 trailer of "RHONY" is here and it is pretty wild.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this