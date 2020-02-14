Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus

Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus The singer took to Instagram to share his plans to donate to the Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Formation in the wake of the virus.

Justin Bieber, via Instagram Justin Bieber, via Instagram Justin Bieber, via Instagram According to 'The New York Times,' there have been at least 63,851 confirmed cases, with the majority occurring in mainland China.

There have been at least 13 confirmed cases in the United States.