Sneak Peek: Shaun Advocates for a Risky Surgery

After performing surgery on a young boy to complete his trachea, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) advocates for another surgery that would restore the boy's ability to speak.

Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) eblieves that Shaun's only pushing for the surgery because he he's biased against non-verbal communication (such as ASL, which the boy speaks).

The boy's parents are also skeptical, but Shaun continues to push -- perhaps too hard.

From 'Unsaid,' season 3, episode 15 of The Good Doctor.

