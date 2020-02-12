Global  

Mini Horse Dressed in Tuxedo Carries Bunch of Roses in Mouth for Valentine's Day

Kindling, the mini/fjord cross horse, was dressed in a tuxedo by his owner, complete with a tiny hat on top.

He tread along in the snow carrying a bunch of roses in his mouth and stood inside a heart made of rose petals in the snow.

He dropped the bouquet on the ground and looked adorable standing next to a sign that said, "be my valentine."
