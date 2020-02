Cupid's Crew hopes senior citizens are remembered on Valentine's Day

WE ARE JUST A DAYAWAY FROMVALENTINES DAY ...AND ANORGANIZATION ISASKING US TOREMEMBER OURSENIOR CITIZENS.JOINING US ISHOME CAREASSISTANT PAMBRODERICK.THANK YOU FORJOINING US.TELL US ABOUT'CUPID CREW.A WISH OF ALIFETIME'.ONE IN FIVEAND OLDER ANDSOME STRUGGLEWITH SOCIALISOLATION.WHAT HAPPENSWHEN YOU, ORTHEIR CREW,VISITS THEM?

ANDTHIS IS NOT JUSTDELIVERINGROSES.YOU WANT TOACTUALLY ENGAGEIN CONVERSATIONTHIS IS NOT JUSTDELIVERINGROSES.YOU WANT TOACTUALLY ENGAGEIN CONVERSATIONWITH THEM.TOMORROW YOUWILL BE AT OLDMILL REHAB ...TAKE US THROUGHHOW THE DAY WILLGO.AND THIS IS NOTJUST A LOCALEVENT.CUPID CREWS WILLBE OUT INHUNDREDS OFCITIES.HOW CAN OURVIEWERS BEINVOVLED?