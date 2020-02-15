Global  

Vagrant Queen Season 1

Vagrant Queen Season 1 Trailer - SyFy - Plot synopsis: Vagrant Queen follows Elida from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the republic government out to extinguish her bloodline.

When her old friend Isaac shows up claiming her mother Xevelyn is still alive, they head off with their new ally Amae to stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro.

Creator: Jem Garrard Writers: Jason Smith, Magdalene Visaggio, Mika Collins Stars: Adriyan Rae, Alex McGregor, Colin Moss

