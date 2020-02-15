Shooting at 'Real Housewives' Kandi's Eatery On Valentine's Day

Ken S 3 people were shot inside a restaurant owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss, police say… https://t.co/Kbs46sYPJP 46 seconds ago

Phillygirl1441 RT @APSouthRegion: A shooting at Old Lady Gang, a Georgia restaurant owned by singer and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss, l… 4 minutes ago

MyCuzzin Vinni, Esq. RT @CNN: Three people were shot inside a restaurant owned by a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Friday night, police say. https://t.co/Jgf… 7 minutes ago

OpiNIAnated Hottie, MPH RT @fox5dc: Shooting at 'Real Housewives' star's restaurant leaves 3 injured https://t.co/Ggm2PdNkgj 19 minutes ago

Americas Most Wanted RT @ajc: 3 shot inside Old Lady Gang, which is owned by "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kandi Burress-Tucker https://t.co/lXuHrskj… 30 minutes ago

BarbaraDelRio6 RT @RobShattuckAL06: If you would like Gary Palmer to debate #gunsense in the 2020 AL 6th Cong'l election, please tweet #IWantDebateinAL06… 32 minutes ago