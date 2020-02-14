Global  

Flood defences put in place as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

Memebers of the British Army have been called in to help preventative efforts in vulnerable areas, as the UK is hit by storm Dennis, which is expected to hit with high winds and heavy rain across England.
