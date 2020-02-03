Klopp hails his 'outstanding' side 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:56s - Published Klopp hails his 'outstanding' side Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his teams 1-0 win over Norwich that took them 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Expected Liverpool lineup as Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Norwich Liverpool travel to Norwich this evening as they return from the winter break - but who will be in...

Daily Star - Published 17 hours ago



Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Norwich v Liverpool FC Dimitar Berbatov is backing Norwich City to cause a massive upset and become the first Premier League...

The Sport Review - Published 17 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this