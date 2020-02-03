Global  

Klopp hails his 'outstanding' side

Klopp hails his 'outstanding' side

Klopp hails his 'outstanding' side

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his teams 1-0 win over Norwich that took them 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
