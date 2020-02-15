U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:39s - Published U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday Americans on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship will have to undergo another 14-day quarantine in America before returning home.

2 State Department sponsored flights will evacuate nearly 400 Americans from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship The CDC has said 380 Americans will evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship off...

