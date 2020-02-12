Global  

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

AAP had won 62 of 70 seats in Delhi polls on February 11.
Arvind Kejriwal's tryst with Ramlila Maidan continues, to sworn-in as Delhi CM at same venue today

The sprawling Ramlila Maidan will once again reverberate with sounds of hundreds of people cheering...
Mid-Day - Published

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16

*New Delhi:* AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is slated to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesDNA



