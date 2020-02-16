Local pub owner pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack has been found dead in her London flat, her family have confirmed.

A lawyer for the family said the star had taken her own life.

The owner of The Eleanor Arms, her local pub in 2014, said he is in shock.

Report by Khanomh.

