Grassroots organization looks at race through a young person's eyes

THREE SCHOOLS, FULL OFSTUDENTS FROM DIFFERENT WALKSOF LIFE.CAME TOGETHER TO BREAKDOWN RACIAL BARRIERS INMILWAUKEE.NEW THIS MORNING,JULIA FELLO SHARES THEGRASSROOTS IDEA BRINGINGSTUDENTS TOGETHER.IT WAS A CHANGE OF PACE FOR8TH GRADERS AT "MILWAUKEEJEWISH DAY SCHOOL."THE NEXTGENERATION IN OUR COMMUNITY ISTAKING PART IN A DAY-LONGEXCERCISE PUT ON BY GRASSROOTSORGANIZATION "REPAIRING OURCOMMUNITY TOGETHER."when haveyou ever walked into theMilwaukee Jewish Day SchoolNever.

Never right?!MILWAUKEEMUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE DEREKMOSLEY HELPED THEIR PEERS FROMBRUCE GUADALUPE AND INDIANCOMMUNITY SCHOOLS SHARE THEIRVIEWS.

THIS INCLUDEDDISCRIMINATION.

What issomething we can do?

We cantry to pass a law maybe try toget laws passed talk to yourrepresentatives our schoolhelped pass a law aboutpassing Indiginous People's Dayyoung people got together andsaid we wanna celebrateIndiginous People instead ofcelebrating Columbus DayWHICHQUICKLY OPENED THE EYES OFSARAH MILWAUKEE JEWISH DAY--Ilearned that other people alsoseem to have similar issuesbeing discriminated againstand its just as big of anissue as anti semitism and itsmade me more aware of itAND INORDER TO MAKE CHANGE... YOUHAVE TO REACH OUT.WHICH IS WHYJUDGE MOSLEY HAD EVERYONE GETUP AND TALK TO SOMEONE THEYDID NOT KNOW.the race in yourschool?

Natives native?

Forus its mainly latinos withmexican ethnicityAFTER A FEWMINUTES..

ZAMIRA SANCHEZREALIZED SHE HAS MORE INCOMMON WITH MARK HAMMER THANAT FIRST GLANCE: he's nativeamerican and he has a mexicansister what?!

What look atthat!EVENTS LIKE THESE ALLOWSTUDENTS TO COME TOGETHER, ANDKNOW WHAT TO DO, THE NEXT TIMETHEY SEE SOMEONE WHO MAY NOTLOOK LIKE THEM: ask them howtheir day has been or justcompliment them in a nice wayBECAUSE WE ALL HAVE MUCH MOREIN COMMON THAN WE THINK.JULIAFELLO TODAYS TMJ FOUR.THE GOAL IS TO HAVE STUDENTSIN 4-K -- CONTINUE TO MEETSTUDENTS FROM OTHER SCHOOLSTHROUGH 8TH GRADE.TO LEARNMORE ABOUT THIS GRASSROOTSORGANIZATION CLICK ON THESTORY ON OUR HOMEPAGE RIGHTNOW.