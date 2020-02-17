Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All you need to know about SC order on permanent commission for women in the Army|OneInida News

All you need to know about SC order on permanent commission for women in the Army|OneInida News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:32s - Published < > Embed
All you need to know about SC order on permanent commission for women in the Army|OneInida News

All you need to know about SC order on permanent commission for women in the Army|OneInida News

Its a big day for the women as the SC has ruled that there would be permanent commission for the women in the Army.

Court pulled up the centre saying that we need to change our mindsets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that all women officers in Army shall be considered for permanent...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Govt is working to strengthen ‘Stree Shakti’ in Indian Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh on Supreme Court order on permanent commission for women

The Supreme Court's landmark verdict that directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tab22Tab

Taboo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @BizforScotland: 400 interesting facts from @BizforScotland https://t.co/vFcaOCVnz1 All you need to know about Scotland’s economy, its… 10 minutes ago

SimpleMacSmith

²º¹7 Song Writer RT @bk_manager: @desenator1212 @DanBorno Do you know why the civilian JTF was formed? In case you don't know, lemme tell you. it was formed… 28 minutes ago

PodmanG

Steve Good @AmazonHelp I am about to make a big order and need to know you won't use Hermes to get it to me. How can I ensure… https://t.co/YQYc4LUhOZ 32 minutes ago

bk_manager

Manager BK @desenator1212 @DanBorno Do you know why the civilian JTF was formed? In case you don't know, lemme tell you. it wa… https://t.co/UfwQVPcWuC 39 minutes ago

alice_cochrane

Alice Cochrane RT @schotanus: @RonSmallenburg @chrisinsilico From Mindf*ck: “In order to be able to convert user behaviour into profit, [global] platform… 40 minutes ago

gonggbyul

byul🌟 RT @watashiwarin11: i want us all to mass report a h a t e r account which you all probably know who. and in order to do that, i need to or… 2 hours ago

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah Here are the Presidents Day deals gamers need to know about https://t.co/gokkGw7Cst It comes as little surprise t… https://t.co/4lK4WKFzRX 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SC orders Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army [Video]SC orders Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army

The Supreme Court ahs has given a big boost to end gender bias in the Indian Army. The SC ordered the Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in the Army within three months.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

British MP denied entry into India for views on J&K and other stories| OneIndia News [Video]British MP denied entry into India for views on J&K and other stories| OneIndia News

British MP with critical views denied entry into India; 3 videos tell 3 versions of Jamia violence story; Maha govt to carry parallel investigations into the Bhima Koregaon case; SC orders Army to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.