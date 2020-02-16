14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:07s - Published 14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus Authorities have confirmed that 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan and flown back to the United States late Sunday night and early Monday morning have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

