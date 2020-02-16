Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Authorities have confirmed that 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan and flown back to the United States late Sunday night and early Monday morning have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

More than 40 Americans on quarantined cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

The National Institutes of Health's Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about the impact of coronavirus on the...
CBS News - Published

Dozens of Americans on cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

American passengers on the Diamond Princess who do not test positive for the coronavirus will be...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship [Video]Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship

According to Reuters, over 300 U.S. citizens, including 14 infected with the coronavirus, arrived in the U.S. on Monday. They were flown to U.S. military bases, and will be under quarantine for 14..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Milind Deora admonished by Congress over praise for AAP, says think about own role|OneIndia News [Video]Milind Deora admonished by Congress over praise for AAP, says think about own role|OneIndia News

BHUJ, GUJARAT: COLLEGE PRINCIPAL SUSPENDED AFTER GIRLS MADE TO STRIP, 2 MORE INDIANS ONBOARD QUARANTINED JAPAN SHIP TEST CORONAVIRUS POSITIVE, MILIND DEORA ADMONISHED BY CONG OVER PRAISE FOR AAP,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.