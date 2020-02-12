Global  

Court issues fresh death warrant to execute Delhi gangrape convicts on March 3

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Fresh death warrant has been issued for four convicts in Delhi gangrape case.

A Delhi court said that the convicts will be executed on March 3 at 6am.
0
