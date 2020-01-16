Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brit Awards > The Brit Awards in numbers

The Brit Awards in numbers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
The Brit Awards in numbers

The Brit Awards in numbers

We take a look at the facts and figures behind British music's biggest night in music - the Brit Awards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Seven Surprises From BRIT Awards History

Seven Surprises From BRIT Awards HistoryThunderbolt wins, bombshell victories, and where-are-they-now moments... Perhaps it hasn’t been...
Clash - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Sir Rod Stewart To Close BRIT Awards 2020

Sir Rod Stewart To Close BRIT Awards 2020With a special performance... *Sir Rod Stewart* is set to give the closing performance at this...
Clash - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBillboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lizzo to perform at BRIT Awards this month [Video]Lizzo to perform at BRIT Awards this month

Lizzo is set to perform at the BRIT Awards this month, after bosses were amazed with her performance at Glastonbury last year.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:10Published

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi to perform at BRIT Awards [Video]Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi to perform at BRIT Awards

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mabel, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi will all perform at this year's BRIT Awards on February 18th.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.