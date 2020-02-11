Global  

Get Outside And Discover 'The Call Of The Wild'

Get Outside And Discover 'The Call Of The Wild'REI helps us enjoy the outdoors in prep of the new Harrison Ford movie
Harrison Ford Joins His Co-Stars at 'The Call of the Wild' Premiere in L.A.

Harrison Ford is stepping out for the premiere of his new movie The Call of the Wild! The 77-year-old...
Just Jared - Published

Harrison Ford Cracked Up by Late Night Show's Shade at Donald Trump

The 'Indiana Jones' star stops by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to promote new film 'The Call of the Wild'...
AceShowbiz - Published


It's a dog's life for Harrison Ford as he launches latest film [Video]It's a dog's life for Harrison Ford as he launches latest film

Hollywood actor Harrison Ford led the charge for the first film out of the gate post-Oscars with the world premiere of "The Call of the Wild". Based on the classic book of the same name by Jack London

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Harrison Ford on President Trump: A 'Son of a Bitch' | THR News [Video]Harrison Ford on President Trump: A "Son of a Bitch" | THR News

The actor made the remarks during an appearance on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to discuss his latest film, 'Call of the Wild.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:20Published

