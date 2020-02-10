Residents of Derbyshire struggle to commute amid rising floodwaters from Storm Dennis

Two cars are in floodwater after becoming stuck during storm Dennis in Derbyshire, England, rescued by the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue.

In the footage captured on Monday (February 17), people are struggling to walk through flooded streets.

Storm Dennis has left more than 400 properties flooded, with about 270 of those in the West Midlands, the Environment Agency (EA) said.