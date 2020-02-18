Alex Ovechkin sends Nate Schmidt into the bench with big hit 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:38s - Published Alex Ovechkin sends Nate Schmidt into the bench with big hit Alex Ovechkin gets physical midway through the 1st, lining up Nate Schmidt and sending him into his own bench with a thunderous hit 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this The News Publisher Alex Ovechkin Sends Nate Schmidt For Involuntary Line Change Into Golden Knights Bench https://t.co/yc5pPaoMGs https://t.co/Z5rTNDFWB5 3 days ago Zèé SH Alex Ovechkin Sends Nate Schmidt For Involuntary Line Change Into Golden Knights Bench – SPORTSNET https://t.co/pFovfI6U8K 3 days ago Zèé SH Discover Inside: Alex Ovechkin Sends Nate Schmidt For Involuntary Line Change Into Golden Knights Bench – SPORTSNET https://t.co/pFovfIov0i 3 days ago tom Alex Ovechkin Sends Nate Schmidt For Involuntary Line Change Into Golden Knights Bench – SPORTSNET https://t.co/pmurpfN93k 3 days ago Harrison Brown RT @NoVa_Caps: Checkmate: #ALLCAPS' Alex Ovechkin Sends Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt Into The Benches https://t.co/jHUSJHtfAx 3 days ago NoVa Caps Checkmate: #ALLCAPS' Alex Ovechkin Sends Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt Into The Benches https://t.co/jHUSJHtfAx 3 days ago